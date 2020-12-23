Woman has to live with impact of prolonged attack for 'rest of my life'

Cody Richard Allen, enraged after his girlfriend caught him talking to an ex, put her through a night of terror, strangling or suffocating her up to eight times.

A man who repeatedly suffocated his former partner with bedding and strangled her until she lost consciousness in a prolonged attack during lockdown has been jailed for three years.

Cody Richard Allen, 29, had earlier pleaded guilty to three charges of impeding breathing, two counts of indecent assault, one of threatening to kill and breaching electronic monitoring.

He appeared in the Nelson District Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

Judge Jo Rielly's first statements were to his victim, who came to court to read her victim impact statement.

“I'd like to acknowledge your presence and the strength you’ve shown in reading your victim impact statement. I know that nothing I can say will change what happened, but I hope that today will give you some closure.”

The woman told the court she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression since the attack.

“I was such a bright and bubbly person, with a bright smile and a kind heart, and I feel like he's destroyed that,” she said.

Sergey Mironov/ Sergeymironov.co In her impact statement about Allen's assault, the woman said she now struggled with nightmares, flashbacks, and difficulty concentrating, saying she was “constantly thinking about that night and wondering why he did it”. (File photo)

“I have frequent thoughts that I could be dead right now. At the age of 24 I could be dead.

“The trauma he put me through is unbearable and I'm still living with it today ... I had physical bruising all over my body that took weeks to heal, broken ribs that took eight weeks to heal. I was in agony.

“For me it wasn't just a night, it's the rest of my life.”

She found herself withdrawing from friends and family because she couldn't bear even the slightest mention of what had happened. She said she would have panic attacks and “shut down” just at the mention of his name.

Since his arrest, Allen had written a letter of apology, but she had chosen not to read it ahead of his sentencing.

“I have flashbacks to the room, the way it was set up, the look in his eyes ... I try breathing techniques but it is very difficult in these times to stay focused. I'm constantly thinking about that night and wondering why he did it.

“I feel like when he gets out, I will be a sitting duck, and he will come after me again.”

Judge Rielly went through the facts of the case, telling Allen she did so “to remind you once again what it was you actually did to her”.

Allen had been going out with the woman for just over two months and was serving an electronically monitored sentence at the start of the national Covid-19 lockdown in March.

Just before lockdown, while she was visiting him, Allen took a knife and cut off his bracelet, telling her he couldn't handle being apart from her. He told her to drive him to her residence, a sleepout on her father’s property because he “wasn't waiting around for the cops to come”.

Three weeks later on April 11 tensions were high after Allen contacted an ex.

The pair had an argument, then went for a walk during which Allen held her up against a fence in a choke-hold.

Later that evening Allen returned to the sleepout and continued the argument. When the woman tried to leave, he blocked her, wrestled her onto the bed, and suffocated her using her pillow and duvet.

This is when she first thought that she would die that night.

Allen removed the bedding from her face, but repeated the suffocation four to five more times, telling her that suffocation left no marks and if she died he would stage the scene to appear as a suicide.

Allen prevented her leaving a second time, wrestling her to the floor, straddling her chest and putting an arm-bar across her throat. He wrapped his legs around her chest so hard he broke her ribs, and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Eventually a woman in the main house came out and found her on the floor. She had haemorrhaging in her eyes and throat from the suffocation, “significant” deep soft-tissue injury from the strangulation, a broken rib, and severe mental trauma.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Judge Jo Rielly said while Allen's “genuine” remorse was “probably meaningless” to the victim of his assault, it was an important factor in preventing another assault in the future.

Judge Rielly said she believed Allen’s remorse was genuine, which she said was important even though it was “probably meaningless” to his former partner.

“It's important for me that you don’t try to excuse your behaviour ... because if you have insight into what caused your behaviour, and you have remorse for what you did, hopefully you will never do it again. Ultimately that is up to you.”

She said his turbulent and drug-filled life from a very young age had in some way fuelled his outlook on life and contributed to his offending, having been born to drug-addicted parents and raised primarily in foster-care in Australia, where he had a string of offences before being deported to New Zealand.

“None of that excuses [the attack], but it does explain it.”

Allen received concurrent three-year sentences on all charges of impeding breathing, with a one-month cumulative sentence for breaking electronic monitoring.

