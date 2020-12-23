Christmas grinches: Police recover stolen presents donated to those in need

Snells Beach community Christmas Day lunch organiser Moana Hehepoto with the stolen presents Constable Katie Hawkins (right) helped to recover.

Auckland police have recovered forty donated Christmas presents intended for those in need after they were allegedly stolen by youths.

The presents went missing from Snells Beach community centre, in north Auckland, on December 15, police said.

The gifts had been donated to be given out to those who lived alone, were struggling or couldn’t afford to put food on the table at the community Christmas Day lunch.

Constable Katie Hawkins managed to identify those allegedly responsible and has since recovered the gifts from several properties.

Following the “devastating thefts”, even more presents were donated by the community, she said.

The alleged thieves, aged between 12 and 14, have been referred to Youth Aid.