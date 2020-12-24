Police investigate 'unexplained' Glen Innes death, female body found

The death of a 37-year-old woman continues to be treated as unexplained after her body was found on a walkway in the east Auckland suburb of Glen Innes.

Detectives and uniformed staff were seen at the scene, on the walkway linking Felton Mathew Ave with the train station and the Glen Innes shopping strip.

Detective senior sergeant Scott Armstrong said the woman’s body was found shortly before 6am on Thursday.

EDWARD GAY/Stuff A police cordon blocks the pathway at the scene of an unexplained death in Glen Innes.

At 5pm, Armstrong said her death is still being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination would happen on Friday.

“Police are working with the deceased’s next-of-kin, who have been advised.

“We are unable to comment further around the identity of the deceased at this stage until formal identification procedures are carried out.”

A Glen Innes local told Stuff he used the walkway at about 1.30am but saw no signs of trouble.

He said the area is well lit and used as a handy shortcut.

“It’s always busy.”

The man said the area is sometimes used as a drinking spot.

He was sad to hear that someone had died.

“It’s just not on, why in our town, why?”

Armstrong said the walkway would remain closed until further notice, but the nearby train station remained open.