Man arrested after alleged crash and assault in New Brighton, Christchurch

Police were called to an altercation on Marine Pde, New Brighton, on Thursday evening.

A man allegedly assaulted a person after being involved in a crash in Christchurch.

The incident happened on Marine Pde, in New Brighton, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of a vehicle collision and assault.

A 43-year-old man had been arrested and charged with assault with intent to injure, robbery, wilful damage and breach of bail.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

It is understood a second person involved in the incident was referred to a GP.

The spokeswoman said she could not comment further as the matter was now before the court.