Auckland stabbing: Pair in court after incident at backpackers' lodge in Parnell

The alleged stabbing at the Backpackers City Garden Lodge in Parnell happened on New Year's Day.

Two people have been arrested and charged after an alleged stabbing at a backpackers’ lodge in the central Auckland suburb of Parnell.

A 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They both appeared in the Auckland District Court on Saturday, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Police were called to the City Garden Lodge backpackers on Saint Georges Bay Road, about 4.30pm on New Year’s Day after reports of an assault.

One person received serious injuries and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

The City Garden Lodge is located in an old villa which was once occupied by the Queen of Tonga, according to its website.