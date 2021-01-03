Waikeria Prison: Inmate details 43-hour emergency lockdown after rioting began

Jeremy Lightfoot, Chief Executive of Corrections talks to the media about the ongoing riot at Waikeria Prison.

An inmate at Waikeria Prison has described the 43 hours he was in lockdown while prisoners from its “top jail” were evacuated on December 29.

A group of 16 inmates are holed up on the jail's roof after starting a riot and lighting fires in the prison yard on Tuesday afternoon.

“We got the call about 1.45pm that there was to be an emergency lockdown and we all went to our cells, compliant”, said the prisoner, who cannot be named.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Prisoners on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison following riots which began on Tuesday.

“We weren’t served our dinner until 10.30pm and some of us didn’t receive our nightly medication on time.

“We were asking for fresh water but were getting refused. It was about 32 hours before we got some fresh, cold water.”

READ MORE:

* Prisoner surrenders on day 3 of riot, as inmates call on MP for help

* Waikeria Prison: Inmates protesting about conditions, lack of supplies

* Waikeria Prison: First images show devastated prison, inmates' rooftop camp

* Fire breaks out in Waikeria Prison, staff negotiating with nine prisoners



The inmate said they were told by prison staff, that everyone would be updated about what was going on.

But for most, the first inkling into what was happening was when prisoners from the top jail started to appear in their unit.

“They were held in our unit until roughly 4.30pm on December 30th, and a lot of them were saying it had been difficult for them to get toilet paper, a towel, bedding.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Major structural damage has been done to Waikeria Prison after prisoners lit fires.

He said there was a fair bit of anxiety developing among the prisoners, as their routine had been disrupted, as they were unsure what was happening next.

The inmate said he had not spent any time in the top jail but understood the criticism around its poor condition.

“They are pretty much arguing for the same things as everyone else, essential needs that we don’t get, like cleaning products, our medical needs, food, good clothing kit.

“The water here is terrible, if you let it settle you can see all the sediment fall to the bottom.

“From what I understand, the top jail, the living conditions there are pretty appalling.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Judith Collins has called on Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis to front up over the crisis at Waikeria Prison.

It’s understood there have been similar, but smaller lock downs in other units of the prison, as fires continued to be lit by those protesting at the top jail on Friday night.

National Party leader Judith Collins called on Davis to front up and explain how the inmates took control of the top jail facility.

Writing on her Facebook account, Collins said: “Mass destruction of taxpayer-funded property, assaulting Corrections staff and hoarding weapons is not a peaceful protest”.

Earlier, a spokesman for Davis confirmed he won’t step in or comment on the situation until it is resolved.