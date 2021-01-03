Two suffer injuries, one serious, after crash on Far North beach

Police attended the beach crash at about 4.30am on Sunday. (File photo)

Two people have been hospitalised after an early-morning crash on a Northland beach.

Emergency services were called to the single car crash on Tokerau Beach, Karikari Peninsula, at about 4.30am on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the driver reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital by helicopter.

St John also transported a second person to Kaitaia Hospital with moderate injuries.

READ MORE:

* Toxic cocktail of speed and too many vehicles threatening lives and environment

* Auckland's Muriwai Beach to close to vehicles for first time over summer season

* Woman who died in Northland camping accident remembered fondly by colleagues

Volunteer fire crews helped clean up the beach and police enquiries are continuing.

Karikari Peninsula, with its hard, white sand, is a popular holiday destination in the Far North’s Doubtless Bay area.

On New Year’s Day 2020, it was the site of a camping accident where Whangārei woman Natasha Michelle Roys died after a parked four-wheel-drive rolled down a hill and over her tent as she slept.