Police urge safety after naming a 6-year-old who died in New Year's Day crash

The crash occured on State Highway 1 at Hikurangi in Northland on New Year’s Day. (File photo)

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a two-car crash on New Year’s Day which killed a 6-year-old boy.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 at Hikurangi, just north of Whangārei, about 4.15pm on Friday.

On Sunday, police said the child who died was Myka Tuala, 6, of Wellington.

John Bisset/Stuff National road policing manager acting Superintendent Gini Welch is urging drivers to play their part in reducing road fatalities. (File photo)

Five other people were also hurt in the crash and the road was closed for several hours while the cause was investigated.

A police spokesperson said their thoughts were with Myka’s family.

The fatality was the only one so far this year, although there have been a number of serious crashes.

TOM LEE/STUFF A man in his 20s lay trapped in his overturned vehicle for several hours on New Year's night before a passerby stopped to help.

An injured man spent six hours trapped in his overturned car, after driving off a rural road in north Waikato early on New Year’s Day.

A pedestrian was critically injured in central Auckland after being hit by a car about 2am on New Year’s Day.

Another pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on State Highway 25 in Hikuai, Waikato, at 6.50am on New Year’s Day.

The national road policing manager, acting Superintendent Gini Welch, has urged drivers to help prevent further fatalities on the road.

“You can do that by putting away your phone, ensuring you drive free from alcohol, drugs and fatigue, wear your seatbelt, and drive to the conditions within speed limits.”

Provisional figures from the Ministry of Transport showed there were 320 deaths on New Zealand roads in 2020, down 32 on the 2019’s figure of 352.