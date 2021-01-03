Police arrest woman after firearms incident in Rotorua
Police have arrested a woman in Rotorua, after a firearms incident on Sunday night.
Police staff were approached by the woman in Whakarewarewa about 9pm.
She pointed a gun at police, who retreated on foot, a police spokesperson said.
The woman then drove off in their police car, crashing it shortly afterwards on Waihiao Dr.
No-one was injured.
The woman was arrested a short distance from the crash. The firearm had been recovered, a police spokesperson said.
Stuff