Man arrested after crashing into police car, shooting at officers

A police event in Feilding resulted in a collision of a police car and another car, shots were fired at the scene.

A man is in hospital after allegedly crashing into a police car with a stolen vehicle and shooting at police officers in Feilding.

Police say the 30-year-old was arrested for a series of offences across the Horowhenua and Manawatu on Monday night.

The man had allegedly failed to stop his car for police in Foxton about 5.30pm, and then – after no pursuit was launched - drove back, firing a shot at an officer, who was unharmed.

READ MORE:

* Gang leader's son in coma after double shooting

* Christchurch man 'shocked and embarrassed' by racial profiling over tā moko

* Former inmate rubbishes claims of poor conditions, blames 501s for role in Waikeria Prison unrest



Richard Calverley/Supplied Police pull a person from one of the vehicles involved after the crash.

Police say he then hijacked another car at gunpoint, before driving to Feilding, where officers used road spikes to stop him.

“Just after passing over the spikes, the male was seen to drive directly at a stationary patrol car at speed, firing another shot at police immediately before crashing into the patrol car,” Acting Central District Commander, Inspector Nigel Allan said.

The man was taken from the car by a fire crew and transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

Witnesses have described the gunfire and loud crash between the car and a police vehicle.

Richard Calverley who was visiting family in the town, said a dinner on Monday night had been interrupted by the sound of sirens quickly coming up a nearby road before a massive crash.

Richard Calverley/Supplied Witnesses said multiple shots were fired after the collision.

” Concerned there were injuries, we ran outside to see,” he said.

"And then there were gunshots. The neighbours called for us to get back into the house.”

Police said the gun had been found.

“This was an extraordinarily difficult and dangerous situation for our staff who were faced with a highly mobile offender whom it is alleged twice discharged a firearm at police," Allan said.

The man is expected to face a number of serious charges.