Wattle Downs assault: Victim Harnek Singh in stable condition

Harnek Singh is now in a stable condition after

South Auckland assault victim Harnek Singh remains in hospital almost three weeks after being attacked in his car by a group of people.

Singh had been left in a critical condition when he was rushed to Middlemore Hospital after being assaulted outside his home on Glenross Drive in Wattle Downs on December 23, around 10.20pm.

He has undergone surgery and is now in stable condition.

A Counties Manukau District Health Board spokeswoman said they could not provide any more information about Singh’s condition at the moment.

Previously, Sukhminder Singh, a family spokesperson, told Stuff that Singh had been heading home when he was attacked by a group.

“They smashed his windows and I don’t know how he got out, but he was badly injured. He had deep cuts, possibly from a sharp object,” Singh said.

Singh claimed his friend had received numerous death threats because of some opinions he had shared on the radio show he hosted on Radio Virsa, a Punjabi radio station run out of Papatoetoe.

“This assault shouldn’t have happened in the first place, and having a different opinion shouldn’t allow anyone to be attacked,” Singh said.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry of the Counties Manukau CIB has said police are following positive leads in their investigations and are keeping an open mind while the circumstances of the incident, and its motive, are established.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information which may assist the investigation and has not yet spoken with police is urged to come forward, he said.

People can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.