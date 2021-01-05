Woman told she could have killed someone after crashing into parked car while more than twice drink-drive limit

Lorissa Lorrine Edwards was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court for drink-driving and careless driving.

A woman who ploughed into a parked car after a tangi was nearly four times the drink-drive limit.

Lorissa Lorrine Edwards​, 22, pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to careless driving and drink-driving.

Police were called after she crashed into a parked car at 12.30am on November 15 on Gillespies Line​, Palmerston North.

No one was in the parked car, but Edwards was taken to hospital.

A blood sample found she had 199 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mg, while people face criminal charges if they are above 80mg.

Defence lawyer Tim Hesketh​ said Edwards had been at a tangi earlier that day, but did not offer that as an excuse for her “bad decision”.

She was a transport dispatcher with no previous convictions and was extremely remorseful.

Edwards disputed a small section of the summary of facts, which said she crashed into multiple parked cars instead of just one, Hesketh said.

Judge Jonathan Krebs​ said the number of cars hit was not the most concerning part of what happened.

“You could have had a much more serious accident instead of just hitting a parked car.

“You could have injured yourself or someone else significantly, or even caused death.”

She needed to remember to simply not drive after drinking, the judge said.

“I hope you have learned from this and we don't see you back here again.”

Edwards was fined $1200 and ordered to pay $221.99 costs.

She will have to have an interlock on her car for a year, which stops her driving if she has drunk alcohol, and must not drive after consuming any amount of alcohol for another two years.

“It has been a very expensive mistake," the judge said.