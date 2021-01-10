Bank robber Les Green's final mystery in death

Les Green, once seen as New Zealand's most wanted criminal, lived out the remainder of his life in South Auckland.

Even in death notorious bank robber Leslie Maurice Green left police with a job to do.

But this time, they were investigating an allegation that Green was the victim of an assault.

82-year-old Green died in Middlemore Hospital on October 25, 2019, primarily from metastatic lung cancer. Career criminal Green, once described as New Zealand's most wanted man, and a “villain’s villain”, was an audacious bank robber.

His most serious crimes included making off with $105,000 (worth more than $1m today) by blowing a jeweller’s vault in the 1970s, and between 1991 and 1992 he robbed seven banks between Wellington and Auckland, while carrying two pistols.

Green was given a 20-year sentence for his robberies, but was living out in the community in recent years.

He died shortly after being discovered by fellow career criminal Arthur Taylor at Green's Papatoetoe flat, after a report that Green hadn’t been seen in weeks. Taylor discovered Green in a bad state and emergency services were called.

According to a coroner’s report, Green was cachectic (physically wasted), dehydrated, malnourished, and hypothermic when discovered; his death was directly caused by oesophageal cancer, and contributed to by pneumonia, and cardiovascular disease. Green had considerable health issues including diabetes, asthma, osteoarthritis, hernia and dementia.

According to the report, a friend noticed Green was becoming increasingly confused in the weeks before his death. John Murphy said Green had forgotten his age, claiming to be 92.

Green told ambulance staff en route to hospital that he had been assaulted two weeks beforehand, and knocked out. As a result of that report Counties Manukau police investigated the circumstances of Green's death.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Career crim Michael Sneller talks to Stuff about the unsolved disappearance of his partner

They interviewed a case worker from the complex where Green lived, who said she had seen Green just over a week before his death, and he never mentioned an assault, and appeared “alright and not disoriented”.

Based on a scene examination, post-mortem findings, and witness accounts, police deemed there had been no assault, and that he was probably confused from being so unwell.

Police ruled the death not suspicious and Coroner Katharine Greig decided not to hold an inquest. Police said it had contacted a relative of Green’s.

More recently Green has been linked to the disappearance and presumed murder of Wellington woman Marion Granville, who vanished in 1980 from Naenae.

Her former partner, convicted killer Michael Sneller, in December issued an unusual public plea for information in relation to Granville’s disappearance.

Police reportedly had their sights on Green in relation to Granville’s vanishing, as Green reportedly intensely disliked her. During a coronial inquiry police admitted Green was a suspect, but had never been interviewed.

The coroner ruled Granville had likely died from misadventure, shortly after she was last seen.

Green gave a rare, final interview to the Sunday Star-Times in 2015, lamenting new-age criminals were “ratbags and lowlifes”.

“We weren't snatching old ladies’ handbags or anything like that.”