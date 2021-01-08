Screams heard before fatal stabbing in Paihia, Bay of Islands

Police forensic investigators examine the scene of a fatal stabbing near Paihia on Friday afternoon.

An eyewitness heard screams and saw fighting before a fatal stabbing in Northland's Bay of Islands.

A 22-year-old man died after the incident near the Roadrunner Tavern, between Paihia and Opua, at about 11pm on Thursday.

Police found a 22-year-old man on the ground with critical stab wounds, who died en route to the hospital despite efforts from St John staff.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested. A police spokesman said the teenager was helping officers with inquiries, and charges were likely to be laid.

Police were at the site on Opua Paihia Main Rd on Friday, about 200m from the Roadrunner Tavern.

Denise Piper/Stuff A police officer is stationed outside the Roadrunner Tavern near Paihia, about 200m from the site of a fatal stabbing on Thursday night.

Jessie Mendoza, who lives in the apartment nearest the scene, said he heard screams and saw a fight break out.

“I came home from work about 11pm. I heard screaming, so I opened the door and people were arguing.”

Mendoza said he then saw four people fighting.

Denise Piper/Stuff Police presence outside the site of a fatal stabbing, near Northland's Roadrunner Tavern, between Paihia and Opua.

Police said they would be supporting the victim's family during the “extremely difficult time”.

On Friday morning, a blue tarpaulin and blue tent protected the site from heavy rain. Police forensic investigators moved in on Friday afternoon, when the rain cleared.

Jane Johnson, from Paihia Residents and Ratepayers’ Association, said incidents such as the stabbing can happen randomly, but there were concerns about safety in the Paihia area, particularly with a lack of police presence in the area.

Denise Piper/Stuff Police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing, which occurred between Paihia and Opua on Thursday night.

“We do have ongoing concerns about safety and security because it's a hotspot; there are lots of liquor licensees, off-licences and a mix of residents.”

Johnson said both police and the Far North District Council relied on self-policing by licenced premises, and a community trust runs CCTV security in Paihia town.

“There is a drawing back of [police] services and a reliance on a community trust to run CCTV," she said.

Police said those who live and work in the area should expect slight traffic disruptions, as scene examinations will continue, and the shops and services in the area remain closed.

The road is not closed but there will be a number of police staff around.

Police urged anyone in the area when the incident happened, who heard or saw anything which may be of relevance to the investigation to contact Kerikeri Police on 105.

Denise Piper/Stuff Police remain outside the scene of a fatal stabbing, between Paihia and Opua, on Friday.

Paihia is a well-known tourist destination, popular with boaties and backpackers. But it is no stranger to crime.

In November, a man was left critically injured after he crashed into a tree on State Highway 1 while his vehicle was being followed by a police car after an incident at a Paihia bank.

In 2019, a 67-year-old man was injured in an unprovoked one-punch assault. He had been walking alone in the early hours of the morning when he was approached from behind and punched in the head.

In previous years, the area has also been subject to a number of alcohol-fuelled violence incidents, alongside a series of aggressive assaults.