Boy, 14, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Paihia, Bay of Islands

Police forensic investigators examine the scene of a fatal stabbing near Paihia.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died from stab wounds in Northland's Bay of Islands.

A 22-year-old man died after the incident near the Roadrunner Tavern, between Paihia and Opua, at about 11pm on Thursday.

Police found the man on the ground with critical stab wounds, and he died on the way to hospital despite efforts from St John staff.

Denise Piper/Stuff A police officer was stationed outside the Roadrunner Tavern near Paihia, about 200m from the site of a fatal stabbing on Thursday night.

Police said they would be supporting the victim's family during the “extremely difficult time”.

The teenager is expected to appear in Whangārei Youth Court on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, a blue tarpaulin and blue tent protected the site from heavy rain. Police forensic investigators moved in on Friday afternoon, when the rain cleared.

Denise Piper/Stuff An ambulance could also be seen near the tavern on Friday.

Police will be carrying out an area canvas in the coming days to speak with business owners and residents.

If anyone has information which they believe may be relevant to the investigation they can contact Kerikeri Police on 105.

“Police will look to release the name of the victim in the coming days once all next-of-kin have been informed,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police will not be commenting further as the matter is now before the court.”

Paihia is a well-known tourist destination, popular with boaties and backpackers.