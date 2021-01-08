3000 cockles and 150 undersized pāua seized by MPI officers

150 pÄua were returned to the sea in a joint effort between the Ministry for Primary Industries and police.

Close to 3,000​ cockles and 150 undersized pāua​ have been seized by Ministry for Primary Industries officers and police in Hawke's Bay and Auckland.

In a joint operation last weekend in Mahia, Hawke’s Bay, fishery officers and police checked the haul of a few fishermen, and found 156 undersized pāua.

The pāua were returned to the sea, while the vehicle and gear used in the gathering were seized.

“It is extremely disappointing that greed and lack of consideration for the marine ecosystem is common among those we catch,” MPI director of compliance Gary Orr said.

Fisheries NZ also received two calls to its 0800 4 POACHER line last weekend about groups of people gathering cockles at Eastern Beach in Auckland.

MPI said the area was clearly sign-posted that gathering of any shellfish was prohibited so stocks could be replenished.

Orr said officers found 2,216 Cockles, 10 whelks and 10 snails after approaching the gatherers.

Despite officers pointing out there were 16 signs indicating the shellfish ban, the four gatherers told them they were unaware and hadn't seen any signs.

During the past few days, following more calls to the poacher line, fishery officers found several groups in the water off Eastern Beach, some eating cockles raw from the shell, others collecting them.

A bag with 133 cockles hidden under a large inflatable toy was seized by officers.

“These groups also claimed they had not seen the signage and none of them knew the rules about daily limits,” Orr said.

Fisheries NZ and police said they would continue combined operations to prevent illegal fishing and some parties faced possible prosecution.