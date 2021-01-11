Armed robbers stole jewellery from east Auckland shop, before escaping on moped

TJ Handcrafted jewellers in Botany, was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday.

Armed robbers stole jewellery from a shop in Auckland before fleeing on a moped, police said.

At about 2.20pm on Sunday, police were called to TJ Handcrafted in Botany Town Centre, after reports of two men robbing the shop.

Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said the men entered the store and one was armed with a shotgun.

McPherson said a quantity of jewellery had been taken, but she did not know the exact amount.

“These offenders have fled the shopping centre on a moped shortly afterwards.”

The moped was found later in the nearby East Tāmaki area and was being examined, McPherson said.

“Our inquiries are continuing, including scene examinations being conducted at the store yesterday.”

Anyone who has information that may assist who has not spoken with police is asked to come forward.

They can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 210110/5931 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.