Paihia homicide: Witness to fight before fatal stabbing asked to come forward

Police forensic investigators examine the scene of the fatal stabbing near Paihia on Friday afternoon.

A woman who may have witnessed a fight in the hours before Bram Willems was stabbed to death in Northland has been asked to come forward.

Willems, 22, died near the Roadrunner Tavern, between Paihia and Opua, at about 11pm on Thursday night.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with his murder on Friday and will appear in the High Court in Whangārei on February 4.

Detective senior sergeant Geoff McCarthy said the investigation into Willem's death continues and police are still appealing for any information on an incident in Kawakawa, as well as sightings of a car.

McCarthy said police had been canvassing CCTV footage in relation to the Kawakawa incident and believe a woman witnessed an “altercation” outside the Work and Income building on Kawakawa’s main street at around 10pm on Thursday.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police are looking for sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620.

“We are asking her to please contact police either by visiting her nearest station or contacting 105 and quoting file number 210108/7855.

“She was not involved in the incident but it is important that police speak with her,” McCarthy said.

Anyone who may have taken photographs or filmed the incident in Kawakawa is asked by police to upload it here.

Police are also seeking sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620, in the Bay of Islands area late on Thursday night and into Friday.

Police said they would be supporting Willem’s family during the “extremely difficult time”.