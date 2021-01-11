Auckland baby homicide: Woman charged with attempting to obstruct justice

Police launched a homicide inquiry and descended on a state house in Clover Park, Auckland, after the death of Sofia Taueki-Jackson in May 2020.

A young woman has been charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice months after the killing of baby Sofia Taueki-Jackson.

Her arrest, late in 2020, came seven months after the death of the 1-year-old baby girl in Auckland’s Clover Park in what detectives are treating as a homicide.

The woman, who has name suppression, appeared in the Manukau District Court on December 18.

Police allege she conspired to obstruct the course of justice by planning and providing false statements, according to court documents viewed by Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Right to silence: Should people be forced to speak to police when a child is killed?

* Whānau won't help police after Auckland baby's 'catastrophic' head injuries

* Auckland baby homicide: No arrest, police describe 'difficulties' with family



The 25-year-old is not Sofia’s mother. She is due to next appear in the Manukau District Court in April.

The police investigation into the baby’s death is ongoing and the woman is the only person charged so far.

Key members of her whānau remain unco-operative, according to a statement supplied by police following questions from Stuff on Monday.

“Police remain committed to holding the person or persons responsible for Sofia’s death to account despite there still being key members of Sofia’s immediate whānau who are refusing to assist the investigation team,” the statement said.

Officers wanted to thank the members of the whānau who had chosen to assist the investigation “and seek justice for Sofia”, the statement said.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz

“Police will continue to investigate Sofia’s death until the person(s) responsible for inflicting her fatal injuries have been held to account.”

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua, of the Counties Manukau district, earlier said Sofia died from what a neuropathologist professor described as a “catastrophic head injury”, deliberately inflicted.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Operation Asbury investigation team by calling 09 2611 321 any time.

George Block Detectives and forensic specialists begin their inquiries at the Kāinga Ora social housing property, in Clover Park, South Auckland, where Sofia Taueki-Jackson died.

Oranga Tamariki earlier said it was assisting police with the investigation but would not comment further.

The baby died at her mother's state house in Flat Bush Rd, Clover Park, late on May 23.

Residents in the street earlier recounted the frantic scenes on the Saturday night when the people inside the home flagged down a police officer, who tried in vain to revive the baby girl.

Albert Vahaakolo said he saw three people in distress outside the Kāinga Ora property that night.

Police were already nearby dealing with another incident and one of the people was heard calling out “hey, hey, we need some help”, Vahaakolo said.

An officer rushed over and could be seen performing CPR in the driveway, neighbours said.