Auckland man Hadleigh Keane dies in San Diego following New Year’s Eve fight

Hadleigh Keane was found in “severe medical distress” at Mission Boulevard and Santa Barbara Place in Mission Beach, San Diego.

A New Zealander in California has died from head injuries after a fight at a New Year’s Eve party.

Hadleigh Keane, 34, from Auckland, got into a scuffle after being removed from the event in San Diego by other partygoers. He was found in “severe medical distress” on Jan 1.

Lieutenant Andra Brown from San Diego Police Department said Keane had been accused by other partygoers, in the oceanside neighbourhood of Mission Beach, of groping women.

“He was asked to leave the party but refused to do so and became violent with the people escorting him,” Brown said.

During this time it’s believed Keane was punched, Brown said.

“Mr Keane was treated and released at the scene by a medic, at his request.”

The next day, shortly before 11am, police received a 911 call regarding a “possible overdose” at Mission Boulevard and Santa Barbara Pl in Mission Beach.

When officers arrived, Keane was alive, and he was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Keane died of his injuries on Jan 8.

Several witnesses to the fight at the party had been located, Brown said.

“Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and will submit the case to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” Brown said.

At the time of his death, Keane had been visiting San Diego for work, Brown said.

“He worked in the maritime industry and would come here three or four times a year.”

San Diego police were in contact with Keane’s family.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the family of a deceased New Zealander in San Diego, California.