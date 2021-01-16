Police arrest wrong men at gunpoint after west Auckland firearms incident

A man is arrested in error in Glen Eden, west Auckland on Saturday.

Two men arrested in error by police in west Auckland on Saturday were ordered to kneel on the road at gunpoint.

The pair were released minutes after their dramatic arrest in Glenmall Pl, Glen Eden, shortly after a firearms incident at a sports ground car park up the road.

They are understood to have received an apology from officers at the scene after the case of mistaken identity.

A video of the incident, which Stuff has chosen not to publish, shows an officer yelling at the men to get out of their car, one at a time, walk backwards and kneel on the ground so they can be cuffed.

As several witnesses looked on, some filming the incident on mobile phones, the men were ordered at gunpoint to lift their shirts to prove they had no concealed weapons.

During the arrests, another officer flanks around the corner training her rifle on the vehicle and the men.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” a witness said.

Supplied The men were ordered to lift their shirts to prove they were concealing any weapons.

Officers then searched the silver sedan, but appeared to find nothing of interest.

It is understood the pair were detained for several minutes before police realised they had the wrong men.

They received an apology from officers at the scene before being allowed to go.

About half an hour earlier, shortly before noon, an offender, pointed a gun at two people in a car park at Parrs Park, just up the road from the scene of the arrests in Glenmall Pl.

Officers continue to search for that offender, a police spokeswoman said.