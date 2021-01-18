Man accused of pointing gun at police officer in incident in Dargaville, Northland

A man allegedly threatened police by pointing an airgun directly at officers in the incident. (File photo)

Two men are facing charges of assaulting police, with one allegedly threatening officers by pointing a firearm directly at them.

The alleged incidents took place in the Northland town of Dargaville on Saturday night.

The two men appeared briefly in the Whangārei District Court on Monday and were remanded in custody until January 25.

Simon Maude/Stuff The two men appeared before a community magistrate in the Whangārei District Court on Monday. (File photo)

A 26-year-old Dargaville man faces a maximum of 14 years in prison for two charges of using a firearm threateningly by pointing it directly against a police officer, two charges of threatening to kill a police officer, and one charge of assaulting a police officer.

READ MORE:

* Man in court charged with shooting at Northland police, kidnapping

* Police feared for their lives while being shot at during pursuit in Northland

* Police shot at in Northland while investigating kidnapping

* Man who allegedly shot police dog facing multiple charges



His duty lawyer, David Sayes, told the court the firearm was an airgun.

Sayes asked for temporary name suppression while his client's mental health is assessed.

Community magistrate Lavinia Nathan agreed his name should be kept secret, and asked for more information about the man's mental health status.

NZ POLICE/Supplied An unnamed Northland police dog was shot near Dargaville on December 1 but is now recovering at home.

The second man, a 20-year-old also from Dargaville, faces a maximum of seven years in prison for his seven charges.

They include two of assaulting a police officer, two of resisting arrest, threatening to kill a police officer, driving dangerously, and intentionally damaging a car.

The alleged incident is one of six in the last few months involving Norhtland police and firearms.

A police officer’s windscreen was damaged after she was fired at, in an event near the Far North town of Kerikeri on October 27 which was linked to a “violent” kidnapping the night before. Three men have been arrested over the incident.

A police dog was shot by an alleged offender near Dargaville on December 1, before an officer shot the man three times.

The dog is now recovering at home and the alleged offender is facing multiple charges.

Police were also allegedly shot at near Kawakawa on December 11 while investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault in Paihia, and after an early-morning checkpoint in Whangārei’s Otangarei on November 17.

Police officers feared for their lives while being shot at during an early-morning pursuit through Whangārei on September 2, when a bullet hit an officer's car in a headlight.

Jefferey Cassidy was jailed for seven years in relation to that shooting.