'Scarfies' help police recover stolen loot by using tracker to trace phone

A Dunedin student outsmarted burglars when he used an iPhone tracker to hunt them down and help police recover a swag of stolen loot.

Police were called to Walter St, in the Dunedin suburb of The Glen, after a “scarfie” traced his stolen phone to the address over the weekend, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The sleuthing happened after a student flat on Clyde St was burgled, sparking those there to look for the stolen items, which included the cellphone, acoustic guitar, a MacBook computer and other personal items.

The 20-year-old owner of the phone, who was visiting the flat when it was stolen, tracked the device to the Walter St address and promptly knocked on the door.

A confrontation ensued between him and the flat’s occupants, with one eventually handing over the phone.

The student then used the recovered phone to call police, Dinnissen said.

Police located the stolen items at the property, and charges are now likely.

Dinnissen said while police were grateful for the information they urged caution to people considering confronting alleged offenders.

“It is our job to do that sort of stuff, they are putting themselves in danger and at risk of being assaulted, losing property and things like that.

“At the end of the day it might be a $1600 phone, but that is all it is.”

While people may be frustrated by time delays, “we will get there”, Dinnissen said, adding that if people have tracked a stolen phone, police usually have enough information to search an address.

“Don't put yourself at risk.”

Thousands of students are expected back in Dunedin in the coming weeks, and they are being urged to keep their flats secure, look out for suspicious people, and support each other.