Shearer sentenced to home detention for serious asault on partner and step-daughter

A Manawatū shearer swung his ex-partner around by her hair, and kicked her daughter in the stomach when she tried to stop him, after smashing up their home in a drunken rage.

Joseph Patrick Simeon, 41, was sentenced to five months’ home detention in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday. He pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner and step-daughter, and destroying their property in a previous appearance.

Judge Lance Rowe said Simeon already had a protection order against him, when he turned up drunk at his ex-partner’s door on February 5, 2020. He forced his way in, broke the front door in half and smashed a TV and other items before turning on his ex-partner.

“It was a sustained act of violence, and it’s particularly serious that you kicked a young girl in the stomach while she was trying to stop you assaulting her mother.”

Rowe said Simeon had made an effort to work on his alcoholism and expressed remorse but, he had several convictions for breaching protection orders and domestic violence.

“Make today the day you become a safe man.”

“You don’t need to be defined by that. Be defined by protecting women and your children, be defined by the respect others clearly have for you and be worthy of it.”

Rowe said Simeon received a positive pre-sentencing report, which included a good report from an anti-violence programme. Simeon’s employer, in particular, clearly held him in high regard.

He had kept him on throughout his time in custody and while on electronic bail in the lead up to the sentencing. He had also told the court Simeon would still have a job while he sorted his life out.