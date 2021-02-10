Methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and guns seized in south Auckland police raid

Methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and firearms were seized after a number of Manurewa properties were searched.

Drugs, cash and guns have been seized after a police raid in Manurewa, south Auckland.

Two men have been arrested, detective senior sergeant Kepal Richards said.

Methamphetamine and cannabis were seized, along with four firearms and ammunition.

Richards said a 32-year-old man had been charged in relation to supplying methamphetamine.

A 26-year-old man was also facing firearms-related charges, along with assault and wilful damage charges following an investigation into a firearms incident on Christmas Rd, Manurewa, in December 2020.

NZ Police/Supplied Methamphetamine seized during Wednesday’s police raid in Manurewa.

Both men were due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

Richards said an investigation was ongoing and further charges likely.

Anyone with information relating to drug dealing activity or the unlawful possession of firearms can contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.