Wellsford homicide: Duo plead not guilty over alleged murder of Zane Smith

Desmond Bourne appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.

A 45-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Zane Smith in north Auckland.

Smith, 37, was found dead inside a vehicle on Wayby Station Rd, Wellsford, on November 28.

Desmond Bourne was found by police in December, unresponsive, at a central Auckland address following a search spanning six days. Following medical treatment, he was charged with murder.

Bourne appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where he denied murdering Smith.

Serene Tilsley, 21, denied a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Serene Tilsley, 21, on right, with her mother, at her first appearance at the North Shore District Court.

Smith has been remembered by friends as an “amazing person” who was an incredibly loyal friend.

On Wednesday, Justice Sally Fitzgerald acknowledged Smith's family members and friends who were present at the hearing.

Bourne and Tilsley will go to trial in February 2022.

Bourne was remanded in custody, while Tilsley was released on bail.