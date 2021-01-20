Man drove stolen car on footpaths, caused multiple crashes, Auckland police say

Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit in West Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

A man drove a stolen car on footpaths and the wrong side of the road before being brought to a stop by spikes, police say.

Peter Raynes, shift commander for Auckland police, said shortly before 1.30pm police were alerted to reports of a person trying to steal a car at the Westgate shopping mall in West Auckland.

Shortly after, police attempted to stop the car on Royal View Rd in Massey.

The driver, who was wanted by police for other serious offending, failed to stop for police and fled the scene, Raynes said.

The driver continued to drive dangerously, often on the wrong side of the road, or on the footpath at speed, putting pedestrians and other motorists at risk, he said.

“The vehicle has collided with a number of vehicles driven by members of the public. Thankfully no one was injured.

“Tyre deflation devices were successfully deployed, slowing the vehicle down. Police then followed at a distance.”

The car was eventually blocked on Universal Drive in Henderson and the man was arrested shortly after 3pm.

He was taken into custody and will be facing a number of charges.