Drunkenness and dare behind felling of Auckland pōhutukawa

Alexei Leandios Hodder cut down eight pōhutukawa trees along Harbourside Drive in Karaka, Auckland.

A man who cut down eight pōhutukawa tress along a suburban Auckland street, causing $40,000 worth of damage, was taking part in a dare while highly intoxicated.

Alexei Leandios Hodder​ was supposed to be sentenced in the Levin District Court on Wednesday for intentional damage after cutting down the trees lining Harbourside in Karaka, Auckland, on October 25.

He was also to be sentenced for an unrelated drink-driving charge.

However, the sentencing was put off so he could find a suitable property to complete home detention. The court heard his parents did not want the stress of him on sentence at their Himatangi Beach property, and there was also the need to come up with a reparation plan.

Defence lawyer Margaret Overton​ said Hodder, who wore forestry high-vis equipment while standing in the dock, cut down the trees while drunk and acting on a dare.

Hodder worked in forestry since he was 16, but was currently unemployed.

He had disputed the reparation amount, but Auckland Council provided documents showing each tree cost a little more than $4000 to be replaced, Overton said.

He was sorry for what he did and was keen to make amends.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The damage Alexei Hoder caused has been valued at more than $40,000.

“He recognises the harm he has done to what many consider New Zealand’s Christmas tree.”

She wanted Hodder to be sentenced to a large number of community work hours, but Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said that would not do.

The drink-driving charge was Hodder’s fifth, and he served prison time for his fourth in 2013.

He was also on intensive supervision when he cut down the tress.

The intentional damage was serious not just due to the value of the tress, but the fact the damage was irreparable, the judge said.

“It takes years and years and years for trees to grow to the stage that those trees were at.”

The judge was also keen for Hodder to do community work in place of outstanding fines so any money could go into reparation.

Hodder is on bail, with a condition to not go north of the Bombay Hills unless taking part in restorative justice, until his new sentencing date in March.