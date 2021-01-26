Teenager charged in connection to robbery involving machete in Wellington

A knife and a machete were used during an alleged aggravated robbery in the Wellington suburb of Northland on January 9. (File photo)

A 17-year-old person has been charged in relation to a robbery in Wellington, which left a man with a large slash on his leg after being attacked with a machete.

On January 9, a man was attacked with a machete in Wellington’s Northland. The man was sitting with a woman in a vehicle at Stellin Memorial Park at about 6pm, when they were approached.

Two carloads of people surrounded the vehicle and allegedly punched the man, threatened him with a knife and stole his backpack.

On Tuesday, Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott​ said police arrested and charged a 17-year-old, who will appear in the Wellington Youth Court.

“Police's investigation into this incident is ongoing and further arrests are inevitable,” Wescott said.

A property on Dorset Way in Wilton – linked to the Nomads gang – was raided by police a few days after the aggravated robbery. A vehicle, a backpack and a machete were seized.

A 20-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

As of Tuesday morning, two offenders had been charged and police have sufficient evidence to arrest a third suspect, he said.

Officers were also following “strong line of inquiry” in connection to another offender, who struck the man with the machete and slashed his leg.

This offender was believed to be wearing a Nomad gang vest, Wescott said.