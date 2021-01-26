Woman charged over death of world champion kayaker in crash near Nelson

Andrew Martin, a world champion kayaker, died in a crash in Nelson. He is pictured here during a Mission Marlborough adventure race.

A woman has been charged with aggravated careless driving that caused the death of world champion kayaker Andrew Martin.

Martin was killed in a crash on State Highway 6 near Whangamoa, in the Nelson region, on September 27, 2020.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that a 24-year-old Blenheim woman had been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death and four counts of aggravated careless driving causing injury.

The woman is due to appear in the Nelson District Court on February 15.

Police were unable to comment further as the matter was before the courts, the spokesperson said.

Multisport​ athlete Richard Ussher​, who was Martin’s former business partner, earlier said Martin was an “exceptional talent” in the kayaking community and an “amazing craftsman”.

The Flow Kayaks website said Martin had paddled all his life, competing in nearly every competitive kayaking discipline and representing New Zealand in slalom, wild water racing and marathon kayaking.

He had been a national champion in wild water, marathon and surf lifesaving events and was a triallist for the New Zealand Olympic flat water team in 1984 and 1988.

Martin’s best international performances saw him finish in the top 10 at the Wildwater World champs twice and, along with Phil Dooney​ and Aaron Cox​, he won the Wildwater team event at the world champs in 1995.