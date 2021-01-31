Police renew calls to find wanted Mongols gang member, nine months on

Police have a significant number of warrants to arrest Brodie Collins-Haskins, 26, for crimes including assault, possession of illegal firearms and supplying methamphetamine.

Police are renewing their appeals for a Mongols gang member who is wanted in relation to drug, firearms and money laundering charges.

Brodie Collins-Haskins, 26, has been wanted by police since May 2020.

The patched Mongols gang member has links throughout New Zealand, including in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Christchurch.

Police said Collins-Haskins is dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public.

In June 2020, police arrested the entire senior hierarchy of the Mongols gang, after a significant organised crime group investigation in the Bay of Plenty.

More than 200 charges were laid including money laundering, supplying meth and cocaine, and possession of firearms and explosives.

Police said they recovered 28 firearms, including three loaded AK47s, Molotov cocktails, a homemade bomb, drugs and cash.

At the same time, Collins-Haskins featured in an episode of Police Ten 7 as a wanted man.

On Saturday, Auckland City police renewed calls to find him with a social media appeal.

He was described as 177cm tall (five foot nine), medium build, with distinctive tattoos on his arms and legs.

These included a tattoo of a nun on his right upper arm, a skull on his left calf, and the words “TIRADOR 34” on the back of his right leg, running from his ankle to upper thigh.

He was also reported to have the word “GRANDMA”, with a picture of wool and knitting needles, tattooed on his left foot.

Anyone with information about Collins-Haskins’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Sowter on 021 191 6094 or phone 105, quoting file number 190904/9001. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who sees Collins-Haskins should call 111, police said in the Facebook post.