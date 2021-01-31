Man seriously injured after assault in Christchurch CBD

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a man being injured following an assault on Hereford St about 2.35am on Sunday. (File photo).

A man was seriously injured in an early-morning assault in Christchurch's CBD, possibly linked to the Mongrel Mob.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a man being injured following an assault on Hereford St about 2.35am on Sunday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident," the spokeswoman said.

Stuff understands the man was seriously injured in the incident and police are investigating a possible Mongrel Mob link.

READ MORE:

* Dozens of Mongrel Mob members in South Island for national gathering

* Canterbury police armed again amid fears of tit-for-tat violence between rival gangs

* Mongrel Mob associate seriously injured after attack at gang address



STUFF/Stuff Dozens of Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC members descended on the South Island on Friday as part of a national gathering over the weekend.

Dozens of Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC members descended on the South Island on Friday as part of a national gathering over the weekend.

They arrived in Christchurch on Friday and are expected to ride to other parts of the South Island.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant earlier said police were aware of the gathering and had dedicated extra resources.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

“We will be interacting with them regularly,” he said.

Emergency services were called to another incident in the CBD about 1am on Sunday following reports of a man falling at Fat Eddie’s – a popular bar on Christchurch’s Oxford Tce.

Owner Max Bremner said staff informed him a man had climbed onto a railing on the bar’s first storey balcony and slipped, falling feet first onto a canopy below before hitting the ground.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Fat Eddie's, pictured here on the corner on the second floor, is a popular Christchurch bar.

“It’s just an idiot and that’s what happens from time to time.”

He said it was a “stressful night” for staff because of the heavy presence of Mongrel Mob members and many intoxicated people, who he believed had most likely attended the Great Kiwi Beer Festival earlier in the day.

“It was just one of those nights that was hell really and there are idiots around. It would’ve been pretty horrible to be honest ... but as far as I’m aware we handled the situation very well in trying situations.”

A St John spokeswoman said the man was in a moderate condition and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The Mongrel Mob gathering comes in the wake of a double shooting involving Fairmont Wiringi, the son of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa president Joseph “Junior” Wiringi.

It is understood some Mongrel Mob members have moved to Christchurch in the last six months, mostly from the Hawkes Bay region.

It is unclear whether the move is to bolster membership of existing local rivals Aotearoa or Notorious, or whether members are moving for job opportunities.