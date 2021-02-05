Man arrested after group approach person with knife in Wellington robbery

A group of males presented a knife and stole cash from a man on Pipitea St in Wellington. (File photo)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery involving a knife in central Wellington.

On February 2, a man was approached by three unknown people while he was sitting in his silver BMW on Pipitea St in Thorndon at 3.40pm.

One of the people presented a knife and the group allegedly stole a small amount of cash and property from the man.

They ran into the Thorndon New World car park where they got into a silver Nissan Primera on the upper level and fled the scene via Molesworth St. Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott​ said police inquiries led to the vehicle, which he said was registered to Nomad gang associates.

The car has been seized.

The 20-year-old offender was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the robbery and will appear at the Wellington District Court on February 25.

Police were following “strong lines of inquiry in relation to the two other offenders”, Wescott said.

Officers urge anyone who has information that can help to come forward.

“Wellington Police are determined to disrupt and prevent offending by organised crime groups in our communities.”

Wescott said in the past six months, police made 30 arrests of Nomad gang members and associates, with some of those individuals arrested on multiple occasions.

If you have any information which can help, please contact us on 105 quoting file number 210202/4799.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.