Police investigate gang links after horse killed and shed set alight in Hastings

A horse owned by a gang member was killed and a shed was set alight in a small town near Hastings last weekend.

Police are investigating whether there are any links between the two incidents in Bridge Pa, as well as any possible gang connections.

Just before 7am on Friday, police received a report that a horse had been killed in paddock.

“On arrival, the horse had been removed from the paddock however inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances. It is believed that the horse belonged to a gang member,” a police spokeswoman said.

No one has been charged in relation to the horse’s death.

On Sunday night, just before 10pm, police were called to a fire in a shed at another Bridge Pa address.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing and no one has been charged.