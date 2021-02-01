Bars join forces to trespass troublemaking patrons

Bars in central Dunedin are running a new scheme to keep out unruly patrons.

Troublesome patrons may be trespassed from all inner-city bars for six months as part of a new scheme launched in Dunedin.

Recent problems involving unruly customers causing issues from one bar to another prompted the change, alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Ian Paulin said.

That led to 14 bars from around Moray Pl and the Octagon signing up, meaning “if you barred from one you are barred from them all”.

The ability to trespass from a licenced premise is up to a bar and not police, and Paulin said it was pleasing to see all the bars recognising the benefit of the scheme, which began a fortnight ago.

Troublemakers can be issued with a “bluey” – a blue trespass notice – with details shared around the other bars and with police.

It does not stop bars from trespassing individuals, but rather the new system is designed for more “high end” offenders, he said, such as those who are violent or carry out sexual or drugs-related offences.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Bars in the Octagon, Dunedin.

“Not always a charge is laid (from police), but this can sometime be a better solution than going down the criminal line.”

The trespass notice effectively gives offenders a “cooling-off” period, Paulin said, with patrons barred from premises for six months.

While no-one has been issued with the new trespass notice to date, bars are expected to get busier as thousands of students return to the city in the coming weeks.

Paulin was unsure if other areas had introduced a similar scheme, but confirmed police had sought legal advice prior to launch.

“It is a very localised solution to a localised problem.”

Bar owner Andre Shi, who runs Vault 21, Catacombs nightclub and function room Deja Vu, praised the initiative.

Any shared information which helped customers, bars and police was a win-win, he said.