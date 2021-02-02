Man denies fatal assault of woman in Palmerston North

A man pleaded not guilty in the High Court at Palmerston North to causing a woman’s death by assaulting her in October 2019.

A 54-year-old man charged with manslaughter more than a year after a woman’s death has denied wrongdoing.

The man confirmed his not guilty plea in the High Court at Palmerston North on Tuesday morning, having earlier indicated that plea at a district court hearing.

The man, who has name suppression, is charged with causing a woman's death in Palmerston North by assaulting her between October 13 and 16, 2019.

He was charged in December, a move previously not possible as the law prevented people being criminally responsible for deaths more than a year and a day after the act which led to a person dying.

Justice Jillian Mallon​ granted the man name suppression for reasons which cannot be reported.

The dead woman does not have name suppression, but naming her could identify the man.

The man will be in custody until his trial in November, but will next appear in court in April for an administrative hearing.