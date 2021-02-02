Repeat rapist Murray Robertson admits fresh sex abuse charges on morning of trial

The Crown will seek a sentence of preventive detention for repeat rapist Murray Edward Thomas Robertson

A repeat sexual offender has admitted targeting a young woman as she begged for money in a supermarket carpark, luring her to his car and raping her in broad daylight.

Murray Edward Thomas Robertson has a string of sexual convictions dating back almost 40 years.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty at the Auckland District Court to five charges, including sexual violation and indecent assault, on the morning his trial was set to get underway.

Judge Nevin Dawson remanded Robertson in custody ahead of his sentencing.

Prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the Crown would be seeking a sentence of preventive detention.

It will be the second time Robertson has been considered for such a sentence that, if granted, will require him to prove he is no longer a threat to the community before he is released.

Robertson’s latest charges relate to him approaching a teenager outside a supermarket after watching her beg for money.

He offered to buy her food. When she handed over her money, Robertson instead told her to get into his car.

He gave her cannabis and offered her $1000 if she would spend the day with him. When she refused, Robertson drove her to a secluded place where he sexually abused her and raped her.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Robertson was to stand trial at the Auckland District Court.

He told the woman that he knew where she lived and would tell her partner the sex was consensual if she reported the rape.

Stuff can now reveal the extent of Robertson’s previous offending, which includes being one of four men who gang raped a young hitchhiker in 1983.

According to court documents seen by Stuff, the 17-year-old had hitchhiked from Rotorua and had stopped in at Papakura, south Auckland, where she planned to catch a bus, when the men picked her up.

Robertson drove her around Manurewa before stopping at his friend’s house, where he and three other men raped her.

When she tried to escape, Robertson told her: “Where did you expect to go? You can’t go to the cops, cos they won’t believe you”, according to the documents.

At his sentencing in December 1983, Justice Ian Barker said he suspected Robertson had used a beer bottle to violate the woman.

He was the “ringleader” in the assaults, the judge said.

Robertson’s probation report showed few signs of hope, the judge said.

He already had a list of previous convictions, including one for indecent assault which had resulted in a jail sentence of 10 months.

He was jailed for six years for the hitchhiker's rape and released in December 1986.

In 1991, he picked up another hitchhiker who wanted a lift to Auckland. Robertson turned his car around and drove her to Te Kuiti where he coerced her into having sex by promising to drive her to Auckland.

He eventually agreed to drive her to Hamilton, and she escaped from his car on the way.

No charges were laid in relation to the incident.

Four years later, Robertson picked up another hitchhiker from central Auckland and drove her to a spot in the countryside where he raped her.

The crime went unsolved for five years before a DNA match led detectives to Robertson.

He was convicted of kidnapping and rape.

In another set of offending, heard in court at the same time, Robertson was found not guilty of raping a second hitchhiker but guilty of sexually assaulting her.

The Crown sought to have Robertson’s sentencing transferred to the High Court so preventive detention could be considered.

The application was declined, and in 2002 Robertson was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Robertson’s release conditions had only expired two years before the latest attack.

He will appear at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday to set a sentencing date.