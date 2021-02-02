Duo who tried to put spoon up friend's bottom, filmed incident, appeal convictions

A man and woman have appealed to the High Court after being convicted of offences related to trying to put a spoon up a friend's bottom.

A duo who tried to put a spoon up a friend's bottom and filmed the incident are asking the High Court to grant them discharges without conviction.

They have also made 11th-hour applications for name suppression, despite not having it before.

The male and female appeared in the High Court at Wellington on Tuesday to appeal their convictions.

They both failed to get discharged without conviction when they were sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court, after the woman admitted indecent assault and the man pleaded guilty to inciting indecent assault.

READ MORE:

* Repeat rapist Murray Robertson admits fresh sex abuse charges on morning of trial

* Why an 82-year-old turned tagger is in a one-man war over renewable electricity

* Man denies fatal assault of woman in Palmerston North



The charges noted their different roles in the June 2019 incident, which also involved a friend the regularly partied with.

The friend, who was also the victim, was filmed while sleeping by the man.

The woman repeatedly tried to put a plastic spoon in his bottom while being encouraged by the man.

The man moved throughout to try to get a better angle for the video.

The victim at one stage came to and asked what was happening, with the duo suggesting he use the spoon to eat ice cream.

The victim only knew what happened after being sent the video from the man’s Facebook Messenger account.

Lawyers for the man and woman asked Justice Jillian Mallon​ to suppress their names, despite them not having name suppression throughout the district court process.

They said social media bullying after the incident meant suppression should be considered, especially if the pair’s convictions were overturned.

Stuff and the Crown opposed the application, noting the duo’s names were not suppressed before and the judge may not have jurisdiction to impose it.

The judge noted there had been no written suppression applications made – the lawyers only did so verbally after seeing media in court – but put an interim suppression order in place.

The man’s lawyer Sandy Baigent​ said there was an issue about how the victim got the video.

The woman had seen the victim using the man's phone and the man had no recollection of sending the video, Baigent said.

The offending had to be put into context of the relationship between the trio, she said.

The sentencing hearing heard the trio regularly played pranks on each other.

The offending was much less serious when put in that context, Baigent said.

Photos showed the victim, man and woman in social situations three months after the spoon incident, while the victim made false allegations about the duo on social media afterwards.

He also showed the video to people unrelated to the case, which was at odds with him saying the video was “traumatising”, Baigent said.

The woman's lawyer, Lucie Scott,​ said the duo were not trying to make the victim look bad, but giving context to the situation and relationship between the trio.

The woman struggled to get employment as a result, which was extremely unfair for someone so young who planned to relocate overseas.

That was now extremely difficult as she was labelled a sex offender due to an indecent assault conviction from a situation which was not sexual, Scott said.

Crown lawyer Briar Charmley​ said much of the appeal was based on new evidence which was not relevant.

The victim’s actions afterwards should not be judged too harshly, as victims reacted in all sorts of ways, Charmley said.

The judge reserved her decision.