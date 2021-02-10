Identity of former Dilworth School scout master accused of sexually assaulting boys can now be revealed

Richard Charles Galloway was a Scout master at Dilworth School in central Auckland.

A former Scout master at Auckland's Dilworth School, who died before he could face two separate trials for historical sexual offending, can now be named.

Richard Charles Galloway died from cancer at an Auckland hospice on November 26.

But until Tuesday, Galloway’s name was suppressed.

The 69-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecently assaulting a boy in the 1970s.

Galloway faced a charge of indecent assault in relation to the police investigation of men formally associated with Dilworth School.

He was one of seven charged.

As well as the Dilworth-related charges, Galloway faced a separate prosecution and was one of three men accused of sexually abusing boys.

He was accused of supplying two boys cannabis and indecently assaulting them in 1980.

Galloway had denied both sets of charges before his death.

His lawyer, Annabel Cresswell, said her client’s family wanted to hold the funeral without the stress of media attention.

The application was declined by Judge Ema Aitken in the Auckland District Court in December but Cresswell indicated she would appeal to the High Court in Auckland.

That meant the suppression order continued.

However, last week Cresswell filed a memorandum with the court to say she would no longer be seeking an appeal.

On Wednesday, Judge Brooke Gibson revoked the interim name suppression order.

The Attorney General has issued a stay of proceedings in both of Galloway's cases.

In 2012, Galloway was interviewed by Pride NZ, a website that records interviews with the country’s rainbow community.

Galloway was 61 years old and had just retired from his role at Outline, a phone counselling service for the LGBTIQ people.

“I got sick of work, really… Something will turn up, it usually does,” Galloway said.

He said earlier he had worked in air-traffic control in the United Arab Emirates and had owned businesses in New Zealand, including an art rental business that had not survived the global financial crisis.

Galloway said his social life included a weekly game of badminton and a regular monthly meal with seven other gay men.

“Those people are family to me.”

He was asked by the interviewer how he wanted to be remembered. “With a smile, I guess” is how he answered.

His advice to young people was “make the most of being young”.

Galloway is survived by his 28-year-old partner, Jiahao (Andy) Chen.

He was buried following a graveside funeral on December 30.