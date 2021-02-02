Woman charged over incident that left victim critically injured in Napier

A 48-year-old woman has been charged in relation to an assault in a Napier house on Monday.

Police are investigating the assault, which occurred in a house in the suburb of Pirimai at 11.40am on Monday.

The victim, a woman believed to be in her twenties, was transported to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The accused woman faces a charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Detectives swarmed around a residential property on Clark Ave in the suburb of Pirimai on Monday and were seen putting up police tape.