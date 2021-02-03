Man says stolen property 'just turned up'

William Clyde Cresswell told the Palmerston North District Court valuable stolen property just showed up at his house.

William Clyde Cresswell​ sounds like a lucky guy.

Valuable property just shows up at his house, he says.

He also sounds like a good guy, giving his mother a generator worth as much as $85,000.

Judge Bruce Northwood​, however, had a different opinion in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Man travels 7km along SH1 on back of his stolen ute, trying to convince alleged thief to stop

* Mother nearly four times drink-drive limit when getting children from school

* Technology goes awry at court hearings in Palmerston North



“I’m struggling to accept the explanation that just somehow somebody dropped these items off at your place without your knowledge.”

Cresswell was in court to be sentenced for three charges of receiving stolen property.

The first offence involved a Palmerston North City Council-owned generator stolen from the Arena in Palmerston North on the morning of January 6, 2020.

The generator was left in Savage Cres​ for a few hours before Cresswell and an associate showed up and took it to Pahīatua.

The generator, with a new coat of paint and some damage, was found 19 days later in a rural reserve.

The other two charges related to a Toyota Hilux and a caravan found on Cresswell's Pahīatua property on March 30.

They had been stolen the day before, but Cresswell still had enough time to change licence plates, vehicle identification numbers and the Hilux’s ignition barrel.

The council, in its victim impact statement, said the generator theft showed no regard for council property used for the community.

It had to consider replacing the generator and make plans to delay some work.

It took two weeks to repair the generator once it was recovered, costing $328.

Defence lawyer Mark Alderdice​ said Cresswell did nothing to hide the Hilux and caravan – which were found in a garage and in the front yard, respectively – when police showed up.

All the items had been returned, lessening the impact of the crimes, and Cresswell was keen to leave town and use his qualifications as a mechanic and forklift driver, Alderdice said.

Cresswell told a pre-sentence report writer he took responsibility because the property “just showed up”.

He painted the generator because he was afraid of his mum getting charged when he gave it to her, and messed with the other items because he did not want his sister getting charged.

The judge did not buy those explanations, saying it looked like Cresswell was involved in a deeper way.

“I don't accept [the items] just ended up, conveniently, on your property.”

Cresswell was offence-free for more than a decade and had great skills, the judge said.

“You need to go back to that life.”

While a prison term was a possible sentence, the judge said a lesser punishment was justified due to Cresswell’s lack of similar convictions.

Cresswell was sentenced to four months' community detention, 200 hours' community work and ordered to pay $328 to the city council.