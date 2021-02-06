Mystery over poisoning of 200 trees in West Auckland's Karekare, culprit not found

The deliberate poisoning of over 200 pine trees in Karekare, at great cost to council, has become a serious fire risk to the local community.

More than 200 pine trees have been deliberately poisoned in West Auckland's Karekare but authorities are struggling to find the culprit.

The mystery of who is responsible has left a council ranger and police scratching their heads. A witch hunt to find the person responsible is raging in the small community.

The deliberate, unsanctioned poisoning of the trees is thought to have been going on since at least 2018 – perhaps even earlier.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Reports were made to police six months ago.

Auckland Council Western Principal Ranger Stephen Bell said the situation now posed a serious fire risk to the community, as well as a risk to track users as the dead and dying pines have begun to fall.

The removal of the trees also comes at a “significant cost” to council, he said, but he would not provide an estimated cost.

“Removal of dead standing pines is significantly more dangerous and more expensive than live pines standing in place of them,” he said.

“The first lot of pines poisoned were adjacent to the Ahu Ahu Track, and there have been a number of others in the following years.

“So far, in excess of 200 trees have been poisoned.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff An entire patch of the Karekare ridge line is now brown and dying.

It’s believed someone has drilled into the trees, possibly by hand, at night.

They then place poison into the trunks, which slowly killed trees that are considered pest species by some.

Pines can take a long time to deteriorate and collapse, becoming more dangerous as time passes, Bell said.

The trees run the risk of destabilising the bank; dropping limbs onto the road and hitting power lines.

In August, police were called in to help find the culprits but six months on, have no lines of inquiry, a spokesperson said.

So the question of who is responsible for the act of “ecoterrorism” remains, and it’s one that has locals pointing the finger at each other.

“We are continuing to investigate the issue, including looking into the possibility that the person(s) are local, or frequent the area, and their activities may be known to others in the community,” Bell said.

“Those responsible for poisoning the trees have acted recklessly and shown a total disregard for the safety of others.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Photographer Ted Scott suspects the culprit is local.

Local photographer Ted Scott said the rumour mill on who could be responsible was now well and truly working in overdrive.

Scott has lived in the area for more than 20 years, and has watched the once-lush green ridge that wraps around Karekare turn into a barren, brown wasteland.

“The culprit must be local,” he said.

“They have to be relatively fit. They're an ecoterrorist is what they are – and would have to have some knowledge of how to properly poison these trees.

“You see across Australia and the US how devastating those bush fires can get and now you’ve got an area that was once green and lush, brown and a dry – and a serious fire risk.

“It’s got locals very concerned. And sadly, turning on one another.”

Anyone with information about the tree poisonings, or anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 201211/8930.