Man admits importing 469kg of meth caught in New Zealand's biggest-ever seizure

The methamphetamine was found concealed in electric motors.

An Auckland man has admitted his part in New Zealand's biggest methamphetamine seizure which saw 469kg of meth imported in motor vehicle parts.

Isaiah John Te Hira appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Thursday in front of Justice Kit Toogood.

He admitted importing 469 kilograms of meth with others in August 2019, and being in possession of the Class A drug for supply.

Te Hira’s lawyer Maria Pecotic said his part in the drug operation was as a “catcher" and not a principal offender.

READ MORE:

* Drug importer admits smuggling meth, ecstasy into country

* Accused named in Customs’ biggest methamphetamine seizure

* Three arrested after Customs’ biggest methamphetamine seizure



Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry previously said Customs began an investigation into an overseas criminal syndicate in mid-2019, and inquiries linked individuals to a New Zealand-based company.

CUSTOMS/SUPPLIED Meth was found in bags, inside a shipment of electric motors.

"In mid August, a shipment from Thailand was assessed as high-risk and searched by Customs officers when it arrived at the Ports of Auckland.

"The shipping container held 60 electric motors, and each motor hid an average of around 8kg of methamphetamine."

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said at the time the seizure would have been worth at least $235m in revenue to organised crime groups.

"This would have been drawn out of vulnerable communities across New Zealand, going into the pockets of gangs and international syndicates. This also equates to between 22 and 26 weeks' supply of national consumption, according to wastewater analysis figures.

"It would have caused $582m worth of social harm to our communities."

Te Hira was remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this year.