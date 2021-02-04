Taita 'hit-and-run': Man charged with injuring pedestrian, failing to stop

Anna Chesterfield, 37, is in Wellington Hospital after she was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man has been charged in relation a crash where a car hit a pedestrian, leaving her with serious injuries, and left the scene in Taita, Lower Hutt.

He is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on February 11 on one count of careless driving causing injury and one count of failing to stop to ascertain injury, police said in a statement.

Mum-of-two Anna Chesterfield​​, 37, was left her with fractures to her face, legs and sternum when she was struck by a car while crossing at a pedestrian crossing on High St, in Taita on Saturday. The driver allegedly fled without stopping to check if Chesterfield was alright.

The arrest comes after police on Tuesday found a grey Mitsubishi Diamante, believed to have been involved in the crash, at a property in Lower Hutt.

Chesterfield's cousin Nicky Wilton​ said the arrest came as a relief to the family.

“Everyone’s just really pleased that hopefully we finally have some closure. Hopefully this can be put behind us now and Anna can get on with her recovery.”

Chesterfield had surgery at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday to insert a rod into one of her legs but still faces months of recovery, Wilton said.

Nicky Wilton/Supplied Anna Chesterfield is facing months of recovery after she was rundown by a car at a pedestrian crossing.

Her children, aged 10 and 8, are being cared for by family members while Chesterfield is in hospital.

Wilton has set up a Givealittle page to raise money to support Chesterfield, who she described as "very caring, very down to earth”.

“She’s a single mum. She’s got a heart of gold," Wilton said.

In a statement released on Thursday, police thanked members of the public who came forward and provided information related to the investigation.

They could not comment further as the matter was before the courts.