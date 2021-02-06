Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun in central Auckland

Police are investigating two shooting incidents on McCullough Ave in Mt Roskill. (File photo)

A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in Auckland’s Mt Roskill.

Armed police were called to the incident in McCullough Ave about 4am on Saturday, Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said.

A 36-year-old man has since been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Police also seized a firearm and ammunition at the scene.

The police Eagle helicopter, police dogs and investigators all attended.

No one was injured and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

It is the second shooting incident to take place on McCullough Ave recently, following an alleged drive-by shooting early on January 19.

No one was injured when a number of shots were fired at a house, causing damage to vehicles in the driveway and the windows.

However, initial indications were that the shooting was not random, Baldwin said at the time.

“We are aware of the ongoing public concern regarding recent events in this area,” Baldwin said on Saturday.

Police would maintain a presence in the area while officers continued to investigate.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.