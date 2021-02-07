Police close down section of Auckland road after firearms incident

A section of Don Buck Road was closed and cordons in place.

A firearms incident in Auckland has seen parts of a road shut down by police and cordons put in place.

Officers were still at the scene on Don Buck Road in Massey on Sunday morning, and asked people avoid the area.

There were no injuries reported.

An eyewitness near the scene told The Herald about 8am, residents from a number of houses were being evacuated and walked down the road to the nearby shops.

There was a heavy police presence, and the Eagle helicopter flying overhead.

