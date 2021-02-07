Two men arrested after shots fired into air in Auckland

A section of Don Buck Road was closed and cordons in place.

Two men have been arrested after a firearms incident in the Auckland suburb of Massey.

Police were called to an address on West Coast Road at 10:44pm on Saturday, after reports of an altercation.

One of those involved was in possession of a firearm, and two shots were allegedly fired into the air.

There were no reported injuries.

READ MORE:

* Two people in custody after incident which saw West Auckland school locked down

* Police Armed Response Teams dumped because they 'created fear', documents show

* Pedestrian seriously injured by car in Massey, west Auckland



The vehicle alleged to be involved was sighted by Eagle just after 4am on Sunday and tracked to an address on Don Buck Rd, Massey.

There was no ongoing risk to the community, a police spokesperson said.

On Sunday afternoon, police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested and charged with threatening to kill and a number of firearms offences.

During the incident, police also located a 34-year-old man that was wanted in relation to an alleged armed robbery at The Beekeepers Wife in Riverhead on January 31.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.

Both men would appear in Waitākere District Court.

Police said they were continuing to investigate both incidents.