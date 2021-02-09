Woman suffers miscarriage from brutal assault by partner

Elim Tekotahi Emery has been jailed for four years and eight months for a brutal assault on his partner.

Graphic content: As a man beat his partner so severely that she miscarried their first child, he laughed.

He laughed as the prolonged assault took place in which he hit the woman with a rock, stomped on her, kicked and punched her, and gouged her eye.

In the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, however, Elim Tekotahi Emery cut a more sombre figure as he was jailed for four years and eight months.

The attack on his partner began at 1pm on February 14, 2020, when the pair were in a car at an Anne St property in Feilding.

READ MORE:

* Man's 'senseless' acts of violence land him behind bars

* A grieving father speaks out: 'Halayna should still be here'

* Manawatu police seek wanted man



Emery punched his partner and pulled her hair.

After driving to a different location on Te Arakura Rd, south of Feilding, he took his partner into a tent and continued hitting her, including by using a rock. He stomped on and punched her in the head, and kicked her stomach.

Emery carried his partner into a shower block at a marae and ordered her to “clean herself up”. At some stage during the assault at the marae, he stuck his finger into her eye and gouged it.

“The defendant also bit the complainant on the ear, arm and back, and as he was assaulting her, he was laughing at her,” a court summary of the offending says.

Emery told the woman to be quiet, wrapped her head in a blanket and then hit her in the head.

“She was choking on her own blood and teeth, so she spat on the mattress. [Emery] then kicked her in the head because she spat on the mattress,” the summary says.

He held his partner’s head back and said he would slit her throat. Over the cause of the assault, he dragged her by her hair, pulling out clumps.

After taking his partner’s phone, Emery said he would call an ambulance. He didn’t.

His partner’s list of injuries was extensive. As well as suffering a miscarriage to what would have been the pair’s first child, the woman, six weeks’ pregnant, had bruising and swelling to her scalp, eyes, nose, lips, shoulders, arms, abdomen, back and legs. She had cuts to her scalp and ears, and bite marks to her arms and back.

After a sentence indication, Emery pleaded guilty to a charge each of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assaulting a female.

Judge Bruce Northwood said Emery's offending involved “extreme violence” and caused serious injuries to his partner.

The pair had since separated and the court heard the woman didn’t want to read a victim impact statement, instead looking to move on.

The judge increased Emery’s sentence because of his history of serious offending, including in 2011 repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend while on a paranoid religious rampage, but shaved time off for guilty pleas, remorse and personal circumstances.

Pre-sentence reports described Emery’s traumatic upbringing in which he was exposed to violence.

Emery told one report writer his relationship with the woman he assaulted was “toxic”.

He admitted he was a methamphetamine user, saying for him it was “like having a cup of tea”, and told a psychologist he wanted to be a better person and not hurt others.

Defence lawyer Paul Murray urged the judge not to impose a crushing sentence.

Emery accepted responsibility for his offending and offered to attend a restorative justice meeting with the victim. He had made enquiries into rehabilitation options for after his release from jail.

“He’s able to step into his victim’s shoes and see things from her perspective. That’s important for reasons that are obvious from his history and what has to follow for him in the course of this sentencing.”

Emery was given a second strike warning and must serve his full sentence.