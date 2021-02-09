Codi Wilkinson homicide accused representing himself at trial

Codi Wilkinson was found dead in rural Manawatū after allegedly being murdered in September 2019.

A man accused of being part of a group who kidnapped two men, murdering one and leaving the other badly hurt, is representing himself at trial.

Quentin Joseph Moananui​ reaffirmed his not guilty pleas in front of a freshly selected jury in the High Court at Palmerston North on Tuesday.

He, Dean Arthur Jennings​, Mariota Sua​, Jeremiah Christopher Sua​ and Jason David Signal​ are accused of murdering Codi Wilkinson​ in Manawatū on or before September 12, 2019.

They are also accused of kidnapping Wilkinson and another man, wounding the other man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in an organised criminal group.

Wilkinson was found dead at a Bunnythorpe​ property on September 27, 2019.

While the other four defendants, who also deny any wrongdoing, have legal counsel, Moananui is representing himself with the assistance of amicus curiae.

He also has a desk and microphone in the dock to help him with questioning witnesses and checking evidence.

Applications by media to photograph the quintet had not been granted or declined when they appeared on Tuesday.

Justice Helen Cull​ released the jury until Thursday, when the Crown is due to open its case.

The trial is scheduled to take up to seven weeks.