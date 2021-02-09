Woman drinks herself into oblivion then drives

In the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, Karrianne Waterman was sentenced on a drink-driving charge.

Relatives of a woman who drove after a heavy drinking session were so concerned about her jumping behind the wheel they called police.

Karrianne Hine Waterman was pulled over near Feilding on July 5 and found to have a breath-alcohol reading of 1361 micrograms. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman told the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday the “catastrophically high” reading came after a period of stress that started the night before.

She received a text message telling her people she didn’t want to talk to would be at her Feilding home the next day, a situation she wanted to avoid.

“She took the easy way out, perhaps, and she began to drink herself into oblivion the night before.”

Those people duly arrived the next day and at one stage, possibly out of concern for Waterman's state, one of the visitors tried to take her back to Palmerston North.

But the 41-year-old wasn’t keen and struggled to avoid being put in the back seat of a car.

She managed to grab her car keys and drive off, as her long-term partner and father watched on “appalled”.

“One of them, they are not sure which one, phoned the police,” Steedman said.

“It’s plain to see that she’s embarrassed and appalled by the way that she behaved.

“It’s equally plain to see that at the time, she had developed a problem with alcohol. She acknowledges that now.”

The first-time offender had since sought help for that, and she and her partner had decided to move to Ashburton to distance themselves from the wrong crowd.

Steedman said it was unlikely Waterman would offend again and Judge Bruce Northwood echoed that, telling her he didn’t want to see her in court again.

The judge said Waterman had an understanding of what led to her offending.

He fined her $1200 and sentenced her to nine months’ supervision.